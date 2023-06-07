Bron Breakker Challenges Seth Rollins To Defend World Heavyweight Title On NXT

Bron Breakker issued a heck of a challenge on this week’s NXT, calling out Seth Rollins to come to the brand and defend the World Heavyweight Championship. Tuesday’s show closed with Breakker, who had attacked Ilja Dragunov earlier in the night, asked about the assault in the parking lot. Breakker said that he took issue with Dragunov calling himself the toughest man in NXT and said he was going to start holding everyone in WWE accountable for their words.

Breakker then said that Rollins has been calling himself the workhorse of WWE and wanted Rollins to prove it, noting that he challenged Rollins to come to NXT and put the World Title on the line against him.

Rollins has yet to respond to the challenge.