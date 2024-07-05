Bron Breakker On His Chemistry With Baron Corbin In NXT: ‘We Hit It Off Immediately’

Bron Breakker says he really enjoyed working with Baron Corbin during their tag team run in NXT. Breakker and Corbin teamed up as The Wolf Dogs from late last year until they moved to the main roster, and Breakker talked about working with the veteran in an interview with Cameron Hawkins on The Ringer.

“Baron and I had hit it off from the get-go,” Breakker said (per Fightful). “As soon as he came down to NXT, we hit it off immediately. It was really cool for me to be able to get to work with him because obviously, it brought out a different side of me where I was being a little bit more entertaining, just being funny, just goofing off. We both were just loving it and having a great time.”

Breakker will face Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship tomorrow at Money in the Bank in Toronto.