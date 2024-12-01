Bron Breakker On Possibly Getting Involved in CM Punk – Roman Reigns Feud

Bron Breakker defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus to retain his WWE Intercontinental Title at WWE Survivor Series. After the show, he spoke during the post-show press conference about possibly getting involved in the CM Punk-Roman Reigns feud, if his priority remains the Intercontinental Title, and more. Highlights from his comments are below.

On if he might get involved with the Roman Reigns – CM Punk feud given his history with Paul Heyman: “I definitely think there is a possibility of that happening, maybe down the line, I don’t know. But the door is definitely open, so I guess just say, never say never on that.”

On if he might set his sights at the World Heavyweight Title or if his priority remains the Intercontinental Title: “I think the priority right now is my Intercontinental Title and having the best possible run that I can have and just do a great job, night in and night out, that’s where my focus is right now. I’m sure I’ll get to Gunther at some point down the line, but right now I’m just focused on this.”