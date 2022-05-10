Bron Breakker Comments On Possibly Adding High-Risk Maneuvers To His Moveset

In an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, NXT star Bron Breakker discussed his current time NXT, who has helped him grow as a performer, possibly adding high-risk maneuvers to his moveset and who would win in a fight between his father, Rick Steiner and NXT wrestler Malcolm Bivens. Check out the highlights below:



On NXT: “You know, I think it’s been really cool, obviously, and been a great experience for me. I accept it as a challenge; they just throw me out in the mix and just say, ‘Go.’ I think that’s, in my opinion, the best way to learn is just be thrown into the fire and sink or swim. I’m loving the experience, man. I’m enjoying the process. It’s been so much fun.”

On who has helped him grown in NXT: “Really, all of them, man. It’s really hard to name a select few. The WWE Performance Center as a whole is fantastic, man. I just can’t say enough good things about our culture there and what we’re about,” said Bron.

On if he will add any high-risk maneuvers to his moveset: “I don’t know. I’ll cross that bridge when I get [there]. I don’t know. We’ll see. I like to think of myself as a brawler. I’m not a flippity… I don’t need to do that. I don’t know. We’ll see,” he answered.

On who would win in a fight between his father, Rick Steiner and NXT wrestler Malcolm Bivens: “You know the answer to that,” Bron said. “Steiner ’89. Two hundred pound Rick Steiner. He’d probably tie his hands behind his back. C’mon, man.”