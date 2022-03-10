Bron Breakker Comments on Shock of His WWE NXT Title Loss

– The Dallas Morning News recently spoke to former NXT Champion Bron Breakker after his title loss on NXT Roadblock last Tuesday night against Dolph Ziggler. Speaking on the morning after his title loss, Breakker stated the following:

“I’m … I’m still in a little bit of shock. You know, it is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about it now. It’s over. You just wake up, dust myself off, back to work. As far as Dolph Ziggler goes – and Bobby Roode, for that matter – we are no way close to being done. I’m sure I’ll run into them again down the line. But, I just got to get better.”

When asked if he will receive a rematch against Ziggler at NXT Stand & Deliver, Bron Breakker commented, “I hope so. We’ll see.”

The event is slated for April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Wekeend.