Bron Breakker Debuts On WWE Raw, Picks Up Tag Win
NXT Champion Bron Breakker has picked up his first WWE Raw win. Monday night’s show saw Breakker appear with Tommaso Ciampa and face off against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Breakker pinned Ziggler to win the match for his team.
Breakker is set to face Ciampa and Ziggler on tomorrow’s NXT Roadblock with the NXT Championship on the line. You can see clips from tonight’s match below:
Nobody is created equal to @bronbreakkerwwe! 💪#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kI5MwaPpVL
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
Are we looking at THE NEXT BIG THING?@bronbreakker #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gmUJHyEVAB
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
