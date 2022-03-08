Bron Breakker Debuts On WWE Raw, Picks Up Tag Win

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has picked up his first WWE Raw win. Monday night’s show saw Breakker appear with Tommaso Ciampa and face off against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Breakker pinned Ziggler to win the match for his team.

Breakker is set to face Ciampa and Ziggler on tomorrow’s NXT Roadblock with the NXT Championship on the line. You can see clips from tonight’s match below: