– Ahead of his match at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker claimed that he will pin Roman Reigns at the premium live event. Speaking to WrestlingNews.co’s Emily Mae, Breakker said he would “pin the greatest of all time.”

The former Intercontinental Champion noted how locked he was in for the tag team match. Breakker said on tonight’s tag team match (via Fightful), “I think this is the most focused and locked-in I’ve ever been on a mission in my entire life, and I’m going to pin the greatest of all time on Saturday, and that’s it. The future is here.”

Bron Breakker teams with Bronson Reed against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. The premium live event is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.