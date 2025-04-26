– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar and former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker discussed his moment in the Royal Rumble with IShowSpeed earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bron Breakker on his Royal Rumble moment with IShowSpeed: “I think him and I, we had multiple conversations throughout the day. We told him exactly what was… you know, come in and this and that. So he was, he was well aware, you know, obviously he didn’t know who I was and I’ve never met him before either. So he’s never seen me run or, you know, do anything. So he probably just thought it was just like anybody else.”

On how the influencer was doing after the spot: “He was great. He was fine. He was all good. I think he was streaming a couple of days later anyway. So he was A-OK.”

On knowing he had to make the most of it: “Yeah, I mean, that was definitely a cool moment to have or cool opportunity to be presented with. Something I knew that I had to make the most of or else something like that’s not going to land in my lap ever again, especially if it’s a first time thing and then I screw it up or whatever so I think it was a great starting point for moments for me, so many more to come.”

Bron Breakker lost his Intercontinental Championship last Sunday at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. Dominik Mysterio won the belt in a Fatal 4-Way bout against Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta. The following night on Raw, Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.