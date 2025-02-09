Bron Breakker Names His Dream WrestleMania Opponents

Bron Breakker has named his all-time dream WrestleMania opponents, putting his his father & uncle atop the list. Breakker was asked about who his all-time dream opponents for the show from past or present on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his dream WrestleMania opponents: “Man, if I wrestled my dad in like ’93, ’94 when he was a monster, we could have made something extremely special. Same thing with Scotty [Steiner], I think that would have been really cool.”

On The Undertaker: “I got to mix it up with him a little bit in NXT, towards the end of my run down there. It was cool dude. It was just such an honor to be a part of anything with him because it’s The Undertaker. I would definitely love to work with him. That’d be awesome.”