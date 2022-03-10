Bron Breakker Enjoyed His Raw Experience, Said He Was Told to Smile More

Bron Breakker has weighed in on his experience making his debut on Raw, noting that he was told he should “smile more.” Breakker made his debut on the Red Brand on Monday, teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat the Dirty Dawgs. He talked about the experience on Jon Alba’s One-On-One for AdFreeShows and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On his experience debuting on Raw: “It was a great experience. I learned a ton of things. Monday night, there is a feeling to it. It’s a unique feeling, just being on Raw. It’s the biggest show. It’s crazy to think I was even part of that, to get to perform, it was such an honor for me to be there. So cool. I got to meet and talk with a ton of the superstars, they gave me all kinds of tips and helps, things they wanted to extend to me to help me be successful. It was a blast.”

on what piece of advice stood out to him: “Probably smile more … Everyone is telling me that. It’s one of those…I’m just not sure I’ve been coached up on that thus far. It’s another thing I have to work on and figure out how to make it my own and make it unique in my own way. I got so many coaching points and things to learn from that experience. So many things I can take away to be part of that.”