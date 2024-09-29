– During a recent interview with WKDQ 99.5, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed the experience of getting advice from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bron Breakker on his expectations for future matchups with Carmelo Hayes: “Yeah, I’d say up to this point just because him and I have sort of been built on a path that’s either near each other. We’ve stayed away from each other just to build the tension from one another. I’m excited to build our relationship over the years while being on the main roster and sort of build that rivalry to maybe take it to the next step as him and I get better and progress in our careers as well.”

On how things will only get better for him and Hayes: “Things are only gonna get better for him and I. I’m sure him and I are gonna go back and forth hundreds and hundreds of times over the years, which is something I’m looking forward to.”

Bron Breakker was in action last week on Monday Night Raw. He lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso during last Monday’s show.