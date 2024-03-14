– During a recent edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar and NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker explained his choice on joining the SmackDown roster. Bron Breakker said on joining the SmackDown roster (via WrestlingInc.com), “Nick is a great general manager. That’s where the top of the industry is. Roman Reigns is Universal Champion. It’s just something I’m very excited to be a part of and I just can’t wait to make a name for myself, continue my legacy, and build upon what I’ve done thus far. I’m excited.”