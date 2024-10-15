Bron Breakker Explains Last Week’s Attack Of Jey Uso On WWE Raw

Bron Breakker explained his attack of Jey Uso last week on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. Breakker attacked Uso on last week’s show following WWE Intercontinental Championship defense against Xavier Woods despite having previously shown respect to Uso the previous week. A video aired on Monday’s show in which Breakker talked about his reasons for attacking Uso. You can check it out below.

Breakker said that Uso walked into the biggest lottery win of his career by beating him so he shook Uso’s hand out of respect, but he said Uso disrespected after he left. He said that they were not the same as second generation stars, because Breakker doesn’t need his family or their name while Uso’s been sucking off his family’s legacy for his entire career. He vowed to come back for the title and said Uso’s family can’t save him.