Bron Breakker Explains Why He Is The Face Of WWE NXT 2.0

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bron Breakker spoke about being the face of WWE NXT 2.0, his title win a couple of weeks ago and more. Here are highlights:

On staying humble: “I’m not really one to toot my own horn. I don’t really speak for myself, I let other people do that for me. I’m just focused on my coaching, my daily routine, waking up, being a fighting champion and representing this brand. I got to be a leader. I’m focused on daily practice, how I can get in the lab and be better. Take the coaching and the cues and everything I’m getting from the coaches here at the Performance Center and apply all that to be better.”

On if he will appear at the Royal Rumble: “If [the opportunity] presents itself, I’m going. That’d be awesome. I’d love to have that opportunity. It’d be freakin’ nuts. I hope it happens.”

On his father, Rick Steiner, celebrating his NXT title win: “I didn’t really know he was coming. I invited him down and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come to the show?’ He drove down and surprised me. He showed up and it was cool. It was the first time he’s ever seen me work and getting to be a part of it in person. I got to cherish that with my dad and my brother was there, too. It’s one of those things you never forget.”

On why he’s been positioned as the face of the brand: “I think it just comes down to my work ethic and how I handle my business. I just want to be a positive representation of this company. I want to make my family proud, I want to make my bosses proud. I want to represent this company. I want people to look at WWE and say, ‘That guy right there is what this place is all about.’ I just want to be a good human being, a good person, and represent myself as a professional. I want to be a pro. That’s all I’m trying to do.”