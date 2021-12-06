Bron Breakker Says He’ll Fight Roman Reigns Some Day, Who He Watches For Inspiration

Bron Breakker recently discussed his goals in NXT, who he wants to face from Raw and Smackdown and more. Breakker spoke with Vibe & Wrestling for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On getting advice from people in NXT: “Absolutely. I pick as many people’s brains as I possibly can, coaches included, because we have incredible resources and all these great, great minds for the business that are just available in front of us every day. I use that as much as I can.”

On who he looks to and watches for inspiration: “Triple H I would have to go with, he is one for sure. I just really liked his style. He didn’t have to do high-flying stuff because he was a big power guy. He was just a beast. I like Goldberg a lot, I like Steve Austin. I like Kurt Angle as well. I watch pretty much all those guys. I watch those guys back on a regular basis for the knowledge, maybe I can learn some more psychology about the match or what story they’re telling and why they’re doing certain stuff.”

On his goals in NXT: “It starts with me becoming the NXT Champion. I think that’s my first goal in sight right now. That’s objective number one. Then long-term, I want to be in WrestleMania. Whether that’s a Main Event, whether that’s being the World Champion going into the show, or whether that’s winning a Championship at WrestleMania. No matter what the scenario is, I want to be at WrestleMania. I want to be a reliable talent. I want to be dependable, somebody that the company can count on and put the weight of the world on my back and say ‘this guy can do it.’”

On who he’d like to face on Raw or Smackdown: “I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There’s just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too.”

On being part of the UK tour: “It was an unbelievable experience, to be honest. It was also the first time I performed in front of a big crowd and got a taste of how they do things on RAW and SmackDown. It was just awesome. The Superstars on the tour were just fantastic. Sasha Banks was great. Charlotte Flair was great. Riddick Moss, Rick Boogs, all these guys took the time and gave me tips and gave me pointers and they didn’t have to do that stuff.”