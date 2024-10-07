Bron Breakker Says Football Was a Vehicle To Get Him To WWE

Bron Breakker says that as much as he loves football, it was always a way for him to help make it to WWE. Breakker spoke about his success in college football and how he approached it with WWE in his sights during an interview with 99.5 WKDQ, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wrestling being his end goal growing up: “Since I can remember, since I was a kid, this is all I ever wanted to do. I was a big football guy. Loved it. But football was sort of the [vehicle] to help me get to WWE, in a sense. I love football very much. I still do. I still watch it every week. But wrestling is my first love.”

On keeping WWE in his mind as he trained in football: “I was doing things at an unparalleled level to anyone else, in terms of how consistent my training was. I used to do just crazy things in my training. Anytime I got close to quitting or feeling sorry for myself, I’d be like, ‘If Triple H or WWE was watching right now, could you push through this rep?’ And I always would.”