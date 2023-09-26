Bron Breakker Predicts He Will Headline WrestleMania Opposite Carmelo Hayes

Speaking recently with Stick to Wrestling, NXT’s Bron Breakker commented on the idea that he could carry a headline match at a future WrestleMania (per Fightful). Breakker noted his commitment to learning and personal improvement and agreed with the sentiment, predicting that he and his current rival Carmelo Hayes will certainly be in a place to do so eventually. You can find a highlight from Breakker and listen to the complete podcast below.

On the possibility of headlining at WrestleMania eventually: “Yeah. I’m so driven and so goal-oriented and so focused on my craft and trying to evolve and be great, and just trying to learn and take in the knowledge that I’m being taught and implement it in a way I would. My attention to detail in the learning process is unmatched in this sport, I think, just with how much I pay attention and write things down and how eager I am to learn….So yeah, 100%, one day, I will main event WrestleMania. I’m sure it will be with Carmelo Hayes [on] more than one occasion.”