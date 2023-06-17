wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Says Playing Heel Is More Natural For Him
Bron Breakker has taken a turn to the dark side, and he says it’s a role that feels more natural to him. Breakker turned heel following NXT Stand Stand & Deliver and is competing for the World Heavyweight Championship next week on NXT Gold Rush week one. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Breakker talked about how playing a heel feels like a better fit for him.
“I think this is just more natural for me, to be honest with you,” Breakker said (per Fightful). “It just fits me a whole lot better. I don’t have to be a character or get into character. This is more natural and who I am. I’m having a lot of fun.”
Breaker added, “When I was the NXT Champion, towards the end of the long run that I had, people started to turn on me and change their tune when I came out. It’s tough. I felt reserved, like I’m holding this back. I can’t really describe it. Finally, I was like, ‘screw it. I’m done caring what these people think of me, whether they like me, whether they don’t, I’m going to do whatever I want and that’s it.'”
