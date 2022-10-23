wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Defeats Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh at NXT Halloween Havoc
October 22, 2022 | Posted by
Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship in the main event of tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. Highlights from the match are below.
Can @bronbreakkerwwe do it again at #HalloweenHavoc?!#WWENXT #NXTTitle pic.twitter.com/33OwoE9xg9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 23, 2022
WHAT?!#HalloweenHavoc #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/kWIMDlVHIh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 23, 2022
That was going to be three!!!#HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/iSWSClp7x3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 23, 2022
.@bronbreakkerwwe survives an INCREDIBLE main event at #HalloweenHavoc! #WWENXT #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/jKX0PuLCIs
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 23, 2022
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 23, 2022