Bron Breakker Defeats Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh at NXT Halloween Havoc

October 22, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship in the main event of tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc event. Highlights from the match are below.

