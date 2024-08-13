wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Retains Intercontinental Title Against Sami Zayn In WWE Raw Main Event
August 13, 2024
Bron Breakker is still your WWE Intercontinental Champion, beating Sami Zayn in a two-of-three falls match to close out this week’s Raw. Breaker battled Zayn in a rematch of their bout at SummerSlam, where Breakker picked up the win and the title. Monday’s show saw Breakker take the win two falls to one, hitting Zayn with a mid-air spear for the victory.
Breakker is in the midst of his first run with the title, with his reign now standing at nine days.
