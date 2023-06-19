Bron Breakker Is Ready To Shock the World Tuesday Night

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Fightful), Bron Breakker said that he’s ready to shock the world in his match with Seth Rollins tomorrow night. The two will face each other for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on WWE NXT.

He said: “Even with the things that I’ve accomplished thus far, I think Tuesday night is going to be my moment. Seth Rollins is, like I said, the best in the world. He’s the best going today. He’s the World Heavyweight Champion. He’s done everything and been on top for ten years, right? So if you look at nobody thinks I can do it. Nobody thinks I could beat him. All the experts and whoever else, nobody thinks I can beat Seth, and that’s the beauty of it. Because that’s what’s gonna drive me. I know that. I’m smart enough to know that everybody’s doubting me, and Seth is too big time for me and all this garbage. I love it because I’m gonna take it from everybody on Tuesday night, and everyone’s gonna go, ‘Oh my god!’”