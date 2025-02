In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Bron Breakker spoke about a potential match with Jacob Fatu and said that he hopes it will happen eventually. Bron is currently on the RAW roster while Fatu is on Smackdown.

He said: “I think Jacob Fatu and I, that’s a match for WrestleMania. I think everyone will agree with that. I hope we get to do it someday.”