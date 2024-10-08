wrestling / News

Bron Breakker Spears Jey Uso Following Intercontinental Title Defense On WWE Raw

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bron Breakker Raw 10-7-24 Image Credit: WWE

Jey Uso made his first defense of the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw, only to be taken out by Bron Breakker after. Monday night’s show saw Uso defeat Xavier Woods to retain his championship.

After the match, Uso shook hands with Kofi Kingston and tried to do the same with Woods, but Woods walked away. Kingston followed after Woods and Breakker laid Uso out with a spear. He then speared Kingston as well, then speared Woods as he went to check on Kingston.

Uso defeated Breakker for the championship on the September 23rd episode of Raw.

