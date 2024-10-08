wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Spears Jey Uso Following Intercontinental Title Defense On WWE Raw
Jey Uso made his first defense of the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Raw, only to be taken out by Bron Breakker after. Monday night’s show saw Uso defeat Xavier Woods to retain his championship.
After the match, Uso shook hands with Kofi Kingston and tried to do the same with Woods, but Woods walked away. Kingston followed after Woods and Breakker laid Uso out with a spear. He then speared Kingston as well, then speared Woods as he went to check on Kingston.
Uso defeated Breakker for the championship on the September 23rd episode of Raw.
It's time for MAAAAAAAAIIIIIIIN EVENT Jey Uso to put the #ICTitle on the line against @AustinCreedWins!
RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/XaAfBxCpF4
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2024
It's BRON O'CLOCK! 👊👊#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lfal63rWFr
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2024
