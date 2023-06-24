– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker discussed working the WWE European tour shortly after his NXT debut in 2021. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bron Breakker on working the NXT European tour: “That was such a cool experience for me. I had so much fun, just being in the locker room and just being around main roster talent. That was such an honor for me to be part of that. So fun. It was just so cool and, like you said [podcast host Phil Strum], I got to wrestle Sami Zayn [and] Tommaso Ciampa, you know, these great superstars. I got to be around all these great superstars backstage and whatnot. That’s probably something I’ll never forget.”

On learning from the experience: “I learned so much in the five days that we worked, and I can’t thank those guys enough for — I can’t remember what it was, maybe three or four months of experience, period at that point. I can’t really remember, but basically, not very much experience. And the way they took me along under their wing and just kind of helped me out, gave me the pointers, and were just so nice, so giving, and just so professional. It was awesome.”