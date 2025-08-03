– Bron Breakker underwent a grueling tag team match tonight at WWE SummerSlam, where he and Bronson Reed lost to Jey Uso and Roman Reigns earlier tonight. However, it appears Bron Breakker might be banged up or hurt after the match, when he was seen limping to the backstage area.

Live footage from the event that was shared on social media by the Getting Over Podcast shows Bron Breakker limping to the backstage area of MetLife Stadium after the match. He’s also being assisted to the back by a ringside official and Bronson Reed after the match. It’s unknown if Breakker was legitimately injured during the match or the potential nature of his injury.

You can view that post-match clip of Breakker below:

Footage of Bron Breakker limping behind the stage after the #SummerSlam opening match. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Qqt03xkdhH — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) August 2, 2025

Bron Breakker is being helped to the back in what seems like a real injury. He is being helped backstage away from the cameras and audience. #Summerslam @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/nuOqk7J6ci — justin dorazio (@justin32800) August 2, 2025