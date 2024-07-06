– During a recent interview with The Ringer, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his career, working with Shawn Michaels in NXT, and more. Below are some highlights.

On his dad and uncle setting a high bar for his family: “There was always a very high expectation that I had to live up to and perform to. It’s been that way my whole life. It’s just a standard that they set way back in the day. My dad and uncle are both (wrestling) All-Americans at Michigan, and they set the bar high for me and my brothers.”

Breakker on where his love for wrestling started: I remember my brother went to Wrestlemania 27 in Atlanta, where we live. I was a three-sport athlete, so I had my hands full all the time. I remember him coming home with a cup and it had Triple H on it. He’s all jacked and everything. He was fighting the Undertaker. I remember looking at the cup and I was like, ‘Man, who’s this guy?’ That really kick-started my love for the sport.”

On placing his trust in Shawn Michaels: “I trusted Shawn wholeheartedly, and I just wanted to be a great student, a great pupil, [and a] great soldier for him.”

On hitting it off with Baron Corbin as The Wolf Dogs: “[Baron] and I had hit it off from the get-go. As soon as he came down to NXT, we hit it off immediately. It was really cool for me to be able to get to work with him because obviously, it brought out a different side of me where I was being a little bit more entertaining, just being funny, just goofing off. And we both were just loving it and having a great time.”

On being part of the same NXT recruiting class as Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes: “I think we’re all top athletes in the world,. That list of accomplishments in collegiate sports and professional sports prior to WWE with that group of guys is unbelievable. It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime group of guys coming together. I think the sky is the limit for all of us.”

Bron Breakker will face Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship later tonight at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.