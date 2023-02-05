– Bron Breakker put an exclamation point on his win over Grayson Waller at tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Before picking up the victory, Breakker made sure to tell a nearly beaten Waller that the cage was his “dog pound” and that he runs NXT.

Ahead of the match, Bron Breakker paid homage to his uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, wearing a chainmail hood for his entrance attire. Despite a spirited effort from Waller, Breakker vanquished the challenger inside the Steel Cage Match. Breakker picked up the pinfall victory after hitting Waller with a Spear. After the match, Carmelo Hayes made an appearance, setting his sights on the NXT World Championship.

You can check out 411’s live coverage of the show here. You can also view some clips and images from the NXT Championship match below: