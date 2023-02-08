Bron Breakker Looking Forward to Match With Carmelo Hayes, Talks NXT Vengeance Day Win

Bron Breakker appears to be on a collision course with Carmelo Hayes following NXT Vengeance Day, and he’s looking forward to the match. Breakker spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview after his win over Grayson Waller at the PPV, and you can see some highlights below:

On his match at NXT Vengeance Day: “It was refreshing to go out and wrestle in front of a crowd like we had in Charlotte. That city is known for being great wrestling fans, so it was cool that they were into NXT. And that match was a reminder of who I am and what I’m about. I want to represent this brand and be the leader. I’m working to put a stamp on it. You know what you’re going to get, which is my very best.”

On his father’s support of his career: “He traveled all over the world, and now I’m getting a taste of what he did. My respect for him keeps growing. He’s been super supportive of my career, too. He’s a coach, he’s there to talk about the business, and he’s a great dad. I’m excited to go through this with him.”

On a match with Carmelo Hayes: “It’s time. I have a lot of respect for Carmelo Hayes, and this has been a long time coming. It’s time to settle the debate on who is the best.”