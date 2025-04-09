Bron Breakker Names His Favorite Spear in His Career So Far

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful, Bron Breakker picked his favorite spear that he’s delivered during his WWE career so far. The interview was conducted before Monday’s episode of RAW, where Breakker hit a huge flying spear on Carlito. Time well tell if Bron’s opinion changes after that.

He said: “That I’ve ever hit on somebody? I think I speared Von Wagner on the floor in front of the announce table one time. What the camera didn’t pick up is I was in the parking lot, probably, I don’t know, I mean, 60, 70 yards away, and I came flying, like, the fastest I’ve ever moved in WWE. I mean, I was flying. I remember, like, leaving my feet, like where the post was, like before I got to the ring where the post was and flew through the air and hit him and then ended up on the wall on the other side of the arena. I got up and I was like, man, I might have to cool it. Because I almost hit my head on the steps right there and I jumped and it was that one was that one was crazy.”