Bron Breakker on Always Wanting to be a Wrestler, the Origin of His Ring Name

– Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews in an interview with Daily DDT, WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his controversial ring name, and he stated that Bron Breakker was actually is idea. Below are some highlights.

On always wanting to be a wrestler: “This is always what I wanted to do. More than football, more than anything. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do with my life and continue on the family legacy. Sometimes it’s surreal I’m here in WWE, the greatest company in the world. I’m getting to work for guys like Shawn Michaels and Triple H and Vince [McMahon]. It’s unbelievable.”

Bron Breakker on how he got the nickname “Breakker”: “We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I used to block people in football, I used to try to break them in half. That was literally what I tried to do: snap them in half and break them. What if I’m the breaker? I break people, Breakker, and then it came to me. Bron is part of my first name and that’s what we went with.”

On his dad and uncle’s past work: “What my dad and uncle did before me with some of their promos and stuff that they’ve done, they’ve laid all this groundwork. There’s all this stuff out there for me to use if I want to. Obviously, I’m not going to bank my entire… that’s not what I’m going for. I want to make a name for myself and stand on my own, but there’s certain things out there we can use.”