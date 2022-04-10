Bron Breakker on Getting Critiqued by His Father, The Steiner Brothers Receiving a HOF Induction

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman at the WrestleMania 38 media row last weekend, WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his dad and uncle, The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner), getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, being critiqued by his dad Rick Steiner, and more. Below are some highlights.

Bron Breakker on The Steiner Brothers’ WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Man, Scotty is excited, my dad is excited, we are all excited. We are so thankful to be a part of WWE, and they get to have this experience. And close the last chapter of their career, and go into the highest prestige you can accomplish, the WWE Hall Of Fame. It’s so cool.”

On getting criticism from his dad Rick Steiner: “He’s got high expectations for me. So, he never really acknowledges that I am doing super well or anything, he’s always focused on how I can be better.”

On possibly working with his dad on TV in the future: “Yeah, that would be cool. I would love that, I think the people would love that. I don’t know, we will see.”