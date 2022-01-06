Bron Breakker On His NXT Title Win At New Year’s Evil, Celebrating With His Father

Bron Breakker is your NXT Champion, and he recently discussed beating Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil and more. Breakker spoke with PWInsider about his win at Tuesday’s show, celebrating with his father Rick Steiner after the cameras turned off and more. You can see some highlights below:

On his match with Ciampa at New Year’s Evil: “I mean it was a slug fest. That was a war and Tommaso Ciampa is the tough son of a gun. He’s one of if not the best performer to ever step foot in an NXT ring. And that’s just a fact, man. I can’t say enough good things about him. The amount of respect that I have for Tommaso Ciampa…he’s a fantastic worker, but he’s also a fantastic human being. And he’s a leader and a role model. We’ve been at each other’s throats for a while, but I look up to Tommaso and he’s a veteran. And he’s taught me so many things and I’ve got the utmost respect for him.”

On his goals as NXT Champion: “I just want to be a fighting champion and focus on day to day, man. What I’m doing on a daily basis, and I want to represent this company and this brand like professional. And I want to be respectful and be a professional, man. Be a pro…and that’s all I’m going to do, man. I’m going to be a fighting champion.”

On celebrating with his father after NXT ended: “Well, it was a really cool moment, man. It was just a lot of emotions, man. And it’s the first time he’s gotten to see me wrestle and it was just cool, man. It was an unbelievable moment for me. Something I’ll never forget.”

On which NXT 2.0 stars he wants to face: “I think Tony D’Angelo is one. Grayson [Waller] and Carmelo [Hayes]. Those guys are great. Really anybody, man. I’m looking forward to working with everybody. I’m going to be a fighting champion and I’m going to show up every week and with a chip on my shoulder ready to go. So. You know what I mean? I’m looking forward to fighting with anybody.”

On his entrance where he destroyed the gold X: “Honestly, I don’t know. I just… Yeah. I honestly do not know. I just showed up. That’s what we were doing.”

On if he’d want to be in this year’s Royal Rumble: “Oh yeah. It’d be awesome. That’d be another dream come true. I mean everybody who’s in WWE dream to be in the Royal Rumble. And I hope it happens. It’d be awesome.”