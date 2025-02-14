Bron Breakker Weighs In On Possible Match With John Cena

Bron Breakker says that John Cena would be wise to stay away from him during his 2025 retirement tour. Cena is in the midst of his final in-ring run, and Breakker was asked in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm about potentially facing Cena. He said that it is something he wouldn’t suggest Cena try if he wants his retirement tour to last the year.

“I just don’t think it’s very wise for John Cena,” Breakker said (per Fightful). “A lot of things have changed since SummerSlam. I know this is John’s farewell tour, and it’s his last year, and everyone’s celebrating the last year of John Cena, but if he wants to make it to the end of that year or make it to the end of this run, he probably just stay away from me.:

He continued, “I wouldn’t want to face me. If I was him and was 47 years old, I would not want to face me.”

Breakker is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion.