Bron Breakker on What Winning the NXT Title Would Mean to His Career

– Speaking to Andreas Hale for Sporting News, WWE NXT wrestler Bron Breakker discussed his career and family legacy. He challenges Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship tonight at New Year’s Evil. It airs live on the USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Below are some highlights:

On wanting to share the ring with his father and uncle at some point: “I have. It would be great for both of them to be a part of my career at some point. Who knows? I have no idea. But it would be a cool moment for me because neither of them have seen me wrestle in person. They’ve watched it on TV. Maybe down the line, they can be part of something with me. I don’t know.”

Bron on if he’s talked with his family about his NXT 2.0 career: “I have briefly here and there. They have high expectations for me, and I’ve always had high expectations for just being Rick Steiner’s son in all sports. I’ve always had that, so it’s really nothing new. I got to just go live up to the expectations and perform.”

Bron Breakker on what winning the NXT Championship would mean to him: “It means everything. It would be the greatest moment of my life to win that title, ascend to a leadership role to represent the company, and a great honor for my career.”