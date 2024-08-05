wrestling / News

Bron Breakker Would Love To Have Paul Heyman as An Advocate

August 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

Paul Heyman has worked with Bron Breakker before, and the WWE Intercontinental champion would love to have him as an advocate. In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful), Breakker spoke about the possibility of working with Heyman more.

He said: “I think I would love that. I think Paul would love that. We’ll just have to see. One day.

