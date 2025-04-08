Bron Breakker Praises the Knowledge of Paul Heyman

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker discussed working with Paul Heyman in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bron Breakker on working with Paul Heyman: “Being able to work with him is a gift. Just because the wealth of knowledge that he carries is unparalleled to anyone or anything else. So what he’s able to teach me on a weekly basis is just insane. Just about how to go about my craft and how to carry myself or the direction that we’re headed and where my character needs to be at a certain point or how to facilitate.”

On Heyman’s knowledge: “He’s the best man. It’s insane, how much knowledge that he has, how much he knows and to at the highest level that he knows it. It’s crazy. I couldn’t be more lucky to even be part of anything that Paul is doing. I love him. I love working with him. It’s cool.”

Bron Breakker’s WrestleMania 41 match is set. He will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.