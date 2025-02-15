Bron Breakker Prefers Playing the Heel Over Being the Babyface

– During a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker discussed his preference to portraying a heel or babyface in wrestling. According to Breakker, he prefers being a heel more.

Breakker said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “I like being a heel much more than I do being a babyface. It comes more natural to me, to be a violent, unhinged lunatic.” He continued on eventually turning babyface again, “I’ll definitely get back to being a babyface at some point in my career. It’ll just be much better this time around.”

Bron Breakker was in action at the Royal Rumble earlier this month, competing in the men’s Rumble match.