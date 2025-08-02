wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Weighs In On His Push Being Bumped Up Due To Seth Rollins’ Injury
August 2, 2025
Bron Breakker has been moved into a prime position following Seth Rollins’ injury, something he reflected on during SummerSlam’s media day. Breakker was asked about the matter in an interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez and said that he believes there was always a plan for him to be in the spot he’s now in, but that it happened sooner due to the injury Rollins suffered at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
“I think me being in this role was always a plan, or always the vision for everything,” Breakker said (per Fightful). “But it’s just happened a bit sooner than we all anticipated, just because of Seth being gone. So, here we go.”
Breakker and Bronson Reed will battle Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam.
