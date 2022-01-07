Bron Breakker On His Reaction To Winning WWE NXT Title, His Goals As Champion

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, new WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker discussed his reaction to winning the title, what his title reign means for the black and gold era of NXT, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bron Breakker on his reaction to winning the WWE NXT title: “It was a surreal moment. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life. It was just unbelievable. It still hasn’t set in yet, it only happened 12 hours ago. That was really cool. My dad, it was the first time he’s ever seen me work and he sat front row. It was cool. It was a moment. That’s a moment I’ll cherish forever.”

On the reaction of the Steiner family to his rise in NXT: “It’s crazy, man. They’re proud of me. You know what I mean? They’re happy for me. They’re kind of living through me in a way, a little bit. They’re very involved. Talking to me, giving me tips, help, whatever the case is. It’s cool, man. I could see it makes them happy. It’s a really cool thing.”

On what his title reign means for the black and gold era of NXT: “I don’t think it’s a nail in the coffin or anything like that. We’re just shifting from black and gold to 2.0. Tomasso is going to be around. I’m sure that he and I will cross paths again. That will happen at some point in time whether it’s now or later. It’s going to happen again. I’m looking forward to it. It’s just a shift. Those guys are going to be here. I’m fully aware that they’re here. It ain’t going anywhere.”

On his goals as champion: “I want to be for the people. I want to be a fighting champion. I want to make the WWE Universe proud. I want to be electrifying and fun to watch. I want people to be on the edge of their seat when I come out because they love me and they can’t wait to see what I’m going to do next. I just want to be an honorable champion and representation of this company and show what we’re all about here at NXT. That’s it.”