Bron Breakker Reflects On Tagging With Baron Corbin In WWE NXT

Bron Breakker looked back at his experience partnering with Baron Corbin in NXT in a recent interview. Breakker appeared on SHAK Wrestling and was asked about his tag team with Corbin in NXT splitting.

“Yeah, I think that him and I, neither one of us wanted to turn on one another,” Breakker recalled (per Fightful). “Just because the dynamic of what we had on television at the time didn’t really call for it, I don’t think, and this was like… pretty sure this was, his first time being a babyface in his career. So I could tell that he was, really enjoying that as well. Just a complete change.”

He continued, “It was fun man, it was so much fun. I love tag wrestling, too. I think that it just runs in my blood, something that comes to me, it just comes to me naturally. Tag wrestling is so much fun, and getting to do it with him was just icing on the cake. I mean, it was great. I enjoyed it, for sure.”