Bron Breakker Remembers Visiting AEW Show While Still Playing Football

In an interview with Fightful, Bron Breakker spoke about visiting an AEW show back when he was still playing football in Atlanta. Here are highlights:

On visiting an AEW show in Atlanta and if he was thinking about wrestling at the time: “No. I was just focused on football at that point. I went to an AEW show when I was playing football. My dad is really good friends with a lot of people that work in the back. I just got to meet those guys, go to a wrestling match because it was in my backyard in Atlanta, right down the street. Just went down there to meet people. It was cool.”

On WWE’s NIL program: “It’s a great program. It’s very cool and shows that we are recruiting athletes from all over the world and we have scouts out there just like any other sport where they are scouting guys and looking for the next big thing. It’s cool. It’s a great program and it’s going to have a huge payoff with people. It’s going to be exciting and a cool thing for athletes to be part of. It’s going to be great.”