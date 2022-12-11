Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title at NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller Attacks

After a back and forth match with Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker was able to retain the NXT title at WWE NXT Deadline. The match featured a hockey fight at the end, but Breakker got the better of it and hit a spear to get the win. After the match, the new #1 contender Grayson Waller laid him out.

Breakker is in the middle of his second reign and has been champion for 248 days. He won the title on WWE RAW on April 4.