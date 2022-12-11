wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title at NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller Attacks
After a back and forth match with Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker was able to retain the NXT title at WWE NXT Deadline. The match featured a hockey fight at the end, but Breakker got the better of it and hit a spear to get the win. After the match, the new #1 contender Grayson Waller laid him out.
Breakker is in the middle of his second reign and has been champion for 248 days. He won the title on WWE RAW on April 4.
It's time.#NXTChampionship #NXTDeadline @bronbreakkerwwe @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/1GfkpwLam6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2022
This @WWEApollo is DIFFERENT. #NXTDeadline #NXTChampionship @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/xhC35K33kr
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2022
🤯🤯🤯#NXTDeadline @WWEApollo @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/WWe2flYqbo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2022
And STILL.#NXTDeadline @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/MceVFveVvJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF’s Brilliant Mind for the Business, the Future of CM Punk, Not Being a Fan of Logan Paul
- Mojo Rawley Recalls Plans For League of Nations Stable In WWE, Why It Didn’t Happen
- Josh Alexander On The Injury That Led To His Wearing Headgear, How It’s Become His Trademark
- Latest Backstage Update On WWE Plans for Roman Reigns At WrestleMania