Bron Breakker Grateful For Royal Rumble Debut, Says Main Roster His Now His Home

Bron Breakker made his WWE Royal Rumble debut last night, and he says that the main roster is now his “home.” Breakker made a splash at last night’s show as he eliminated four people before Dominik Mysterio managed to to get him out. He spoke with Cathy Kelley in a post-show interview and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his Rumble debut: “I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn’t go my way, but I’m not done with the Judgment Day by any means.”

On Pat McAfee eliminating himself rather than faced Bron or Omos: “Yeah, Pat McAfee maybe needs to stay on college game day and stay the hell away from me. That’s all I got to say about that. Maybe he should go back to punting or something.”

On what’s next for him: “Tonight, I proved that I belong on the main roster. This is my home now, and I’m ready for the work. I’m ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this is where I belong. This is what I was born to do, and I’m here. I’m ready to go. Maybe get back to the Judgment Day.”