Bron Breakker & Santos Escobar Set for Championship Summit Before NXT Vengeance Day

– As previously reported, Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship for the first time against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day this month. However, the two men will first square off in a Championship Summit on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 before their title match. WWE.com announced the following:

Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar to hold Championship Summit

With their NXT Championship Match at Vengeance Day looming, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar will meet face-to-face inside the ring for a Championship Summit this Tuesday on NXT 2.0.

Escobar has made his thoughts on Breakker and his championship victory very clear. What will he and Breakker have to say now that the two are set to square off for the title at NXT Vengeance Day?

Tune in to NXT 2.0 Tuesday night at 8/7 C on Syfy to find out!