– During last night’s WWE Raw, Sheamus interfered during Ludwig Kaiser’s match with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. This resulted in Adam Pearce booking a Triple Threat Match for the title featuring all three men at WWE Survivor Series. In a WWE digital exclusive video, Breakker commented on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:

Bron Breakker on Adam Pearce booking him in a Triple Threat at Survivor Series: “I’m so glad that Adam Pearce finally made a great decision as a general manager on Monday Night Raw. Cuz you could stack 1, stack 2, 3, 4, 5, 10 opponents against me. It doesn’t matter because these guys, these superstars, they don’t know what kinda effort, attitude, and toughness that it takes to hold this championship over my shoulder, but I do. I know what it takes to hold this day in and day out.”

On his message to Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus: “Ludwig Kaiser, gratitude. I suck, you’re not gonna beat me. You have no chance in a Fist Fight against me. And Sheamus, good God, time is running out, it’s not on your side, old man. Loser after loser after loser, it’s what it’s gonna be at Survivor Series on this Saturday because I’m walking in as the intercontinental champion. And I’m walking out that dog and steal.”

That Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The event will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.