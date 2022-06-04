Bron Breakker Says Working for Shawn Michaels in WWE NXT 2.0 Has Been ‘Wonderful’ for Him

– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker discussed being a part of the NXT 2.0 brand, working with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bron Breakker on being part of NXT 2.0: “Yeah, it’s a ton of fun. We have so much talent down here … I love NXT 2.0 and what we’re doing, I think we are a fantastic show and we are on our way to being elite, and I am just so thankful to be a part of that and have the opportunity to work with everybody.”

On working with Shawn Michaels: “I love Shawn Michaels, man, he is wonderful to work for, just absolutely fantastic. I cannot say enough good things, it has been such a wonderful experience getting to work for him.”

His thoughts on Triple H & Michaels: “He left shortly a couple of months after I arrived, so I haven’t really gotten to work with him a ton but I love both of them, man. I think the world of both of them.”

Breakker is set to defend his NXT Championship later tonight at NXT In Your House against Joe Gacy. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else starting at 8:00 pm EST. In Your House is being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

