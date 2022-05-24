Bron Breakker Recalls Scott Steiner Springing His First Match On Him, Talks Origin of NXT Name

Bron Breakker only had one match before he came to WWE, and it came as a surprise from his uncle Scott. Breakker spoke with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast and talked about how Scott surprised him by putting him a match one day, and also revealed where his ring name came from. You can check out the highlights below:

On his first match: “I had like one independent match, I guess, before I got to WWE. And I had no idea I was wrestling, I had no idea I was doing anything, like at all. My uncle Scott was doing an autograph signing and he’s like, ‘Hey, you want to go with me up here to this thing?’ I was like, “Yeah sure, I’ll go with you.’ So I just rode with him, and it was in Georgia, it was like an hour away from where we’re all at. So I rode with him up there, and then you know, he signed his pictures and did his thing. And then like halfway through, he’s like, ‘Hey uh, you got a match.’ It’s like, ‘What?!?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah you’re working. Just watch some videos and you’ll figure it out. Go ahead!’ Oh my gosh. [laughs] So that’s pretty much all I had prior to WWE.”

On his NXT name: “No, I mean that was my idea. Yeah, I was just sitting around one day and they said, “Hey you know, just maybe start thinking about some sort of name or just, kind of start brainstorming and get this thought in your mind.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I mean I was known in football for my blocking ability on offense, I used to just like try to bury people f**king through the floor. And you know, I was just a mean just nasty player. And I was like, ‘Well I mean when I was blocking in football I used to try to break people in half. That was my goal, to like fold people.’ And I was like, ‘Well, what about like The Breaker or something like that, you know?’ That was it.”

