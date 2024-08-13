– During last night’s WWE Raw, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn. During a post-match WWE digital exclusive interview video with Jackie Redmond, Breakker discussed what he proved with last night’s victory. Below are some highlights:

“I think I proved to the world tonight. A lot of people been saying for a long time that Bron Breakker is the future of the business. I prove tonight that the future of the business is here now, this is my intercontinental heavyweight championship. It will stay here as long as I have a say so. I proved that I’m the next guy up, that I’m that dude, that I’m that dog. It is my time, the badass era is here now. And to all comers and to all superstars that want a piece of me, want a piece of this championship, I said it last week, I’ll say it again, see that? That is my name. It’s not going anywhere.”