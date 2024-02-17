Bron Breakker Officially Signs With Smackdown, Jade Cargill Gets Smackdown Contract

Bron Breakker has joined the blue brand, as he officially signed with WWE Smackdown on this week’s show. Friday’s episode saw Breakker and Jade Cargill appear in a backstage segment where they both had Smackdown contracts.

Later in the show, Nick Aldis came out and announced that Breakker had signed with the brand, as you can see below.

Breakker is a co-NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. The two won the titles on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.