wrestling / News

Bron Breakker Officially Signs With Smackdown, Jade Cargill Gets Smackdown Contract

February 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breakker WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Bron Breakker has joined the blue brand, as he officially signed with WWE Smackdown on this week’s show. Friday’s episode saw Breakker and Jade Cargill appear in a backstage segment where they both had Smackdown contracts.

Later in the show, Nick Aldis came out and announced that Breakker had signed with the brand, as you can see below.

Breakker is a co-NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. The two won the titles on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bron Breakker, Jade Cargill, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading