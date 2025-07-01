Bron Breakker Teases What’s To Come With Seth Rollins

– During a recent interview with FOX 5 Atlanta, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his expectations for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in the city and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bron Breakker on if he will wrestle at Saturday Night’s Main Event: “Well, to be honest, I haven’t worked one (a show in Atlanta) yet so, it’s hard to say. I don’t know. Pretty sure I’m not working Saturday Night’s Main Event that’s in Atlanta either (he laughed). So, one day I’ll have an answer for you on that… One of these days, I’ll get to experience my hometown’s energy and love but, you know, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

On more unravelling to come with Seth Rollings: “I think they’re going great. We’re moving along. I think that we’re very much in the beginning stages of sort of who we are and what our purpose is. Seth (Rollins) has sort of explained our mission statement as to what we’re doing as a whole but individually, we’re saving that for the right time and that’s gonna embark on new storylines with particular people or specific people. Sort of spice up what we’re doing, sort of hopefully bring intrigue and interest in some of the stuff that we’re creating together so, very much in the beginning. There’s a lot of unraveling to come.”

While Bron Breakker is not scheduled for action at Saturday Night’s Main Event, his stablemate, Seth Rollins, will face LA Knight in a singles bout. The card is set for July 12 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will air live on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock.

Additionally, Breakker was successful in his bout last night on WWE Raw. He and tag team partner Bronson Reed defeated the team of Penta and Sami Zayn.